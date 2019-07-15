  • WBZ TVOn Air

Amanda Dabrowski, Carlos Asencio, Worcester news


WEBSTER (CBS) — After six years in Florida, 31-year-old Amanda Dabrowski was happy to be living back in Massachusetts. She landed a good job and was writing a blog about wine. She had a three-month relationship 28-year-old Carlos Asencio, but it had ended.

On July 3, Dabrowski was stabbed and killed while attending a book club meeting in a Worcester restaurant. Asencio has been charged with her murder.

The Dabrowski family has unanswered questions and said there were chances to stop Asencio before the attack.

Amanda Dabrowski. (Family photo)

According to police, back on April 21, Asencio attacked Dabrowski with a stun gun in her Ayer apartment. Then he allegedly fled to Canada.

“We were told from day one, that he’d gotten over the border to Mexico, and once he returned that he would be immediately captured. We were assured of that,” said Ed Dabrowski, Amanda’s father.

Carlos Asencio (WBZ-TV)

He also said Asencio should have never made it to Canada. “He had a bulletproof vest and knife plates…he was detained initially and was apparently sent through after the second detainment.”

“We just need answers,” said Ed.

