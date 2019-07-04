



WORCESTER (CBS) – The man arrested for stabbing a woman at a popular Worcester restaurant had a warrant out for his arrest for an alleged invasion of her home in April.

According to a statement by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Carlos Asencio allegedly entered the 31-year-old woman’s home wearing a ski mask and carrying a gun and a stun gun. He allegedly attacked the victim with the stun gun.

On Wednesday night, Asencio allegedly walked into O’Connor’s Restaurant and Bar on West Boylston Street in Worcester and stabbed the woman, who has not been identified. The victim died from her injuries.

Police have confirmed that the victim of the alleged home invasion was the same woman who was stabbed Wednesday night.

Police said the victim and Asencio had previously dated.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, police thought Asencio was in Mexico after a Border Patrol in Canada reported he crossed the border and took a flight to Mexico in April.

“Ayer Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office notified the United States Marshal’s Service and federal border patrol authorities to make them aware of the warrant and to request assistance with the suspect’s return. The suspect’s warrant was entered into The National Crime Information Center,” the statement said.

During the Wednesday stabbing, a Good Samaritan attempted to help the victim. Allen Corson Jr., 26, was stabbed in the struggle, but his injuries were not life-threatening. Others in the restaurant held the attacker down until police arrived.

Asencio is charged with murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed assault with intent to murder, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and an outstanding warrant.

Federal authorities are investigating Asencio’s re-entry to the country.