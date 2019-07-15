  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMLove Island
    9:00 PMThe Code
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Encore Boston Harbor, Everett News


EVERETT (AP) — A class action lawsuit is accusing Encore Boston Harbor of cheating gamblers out of their winnings as state regulators disclose the new casino’s first week earnings.

The suit by New York resident Richard Schuster says the Everett casino is paying out less for certain winning hands at blackjack and rounding down payouts from slot machines. It was filed Monday in Middlesex County Superior Court.

Wynn Resorts responds its operational procedures were approved by state gambling regulators and follow state regulations.

Encore Boston Harbor – Casino Floor (Photo Courtesy: Encore Boston Harbor | Barbara Kraft)

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission says it’s reviewing the suit.

The commission reported Monday the casino raked in nearly $17 million in gambling revenue in its first week open. In contrast, MGM Springfield reported about $20 million and slots parlor Plainridge Park reported $13.5 million in gambling revenues in all of June.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s