EVERETT (CBS) — Encore Boston Harbor made more than $16.7 million in gross gaming revenue during its first week of business, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced Monday. Encore opened in Everett on June 23.
The new casino’s $16,789,943.88 in revenue for that week was impressive, considering the state’s other casino, MGM Springfield, made $19,954,469.30 for the entire month of June.
When MGM Springfield opened last year, it generated $9.5 million in gambling revenues during its first week.
Massachusetts collected $15,821,940.62 in taxes from Encore, MGM Springfield, and the Plainridge Park Casino in June. To date, the casinos have brought in $387 million in taxes for the state.