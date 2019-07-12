Comments
July 13, 2019
We continue with our yearly special coverage of some of New England’s biggest Latino summer festivals! On this edition of Centro, we feature the Dominican Festival of RI 2019, taking place on Sunday, August 11 at the Temple of Music from 12-7PM, with the big parade starting at 10AM down Broad Street in Providence. More than 30,000 people are expected to attend! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Huascar Beato, Vice President of Quisqueya In Action, the non-profit organization coordinating this great event. Tune in!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
July 13, 2019
We continue with our yearly special coverage of some of New England’s biggest Latino summer festivals! On this edition of Centro, we feature the Dominican Festival of RI 2019, taking place on Sunday, August 11 at the Temple of Music from 12-7PM, with the big parade starting at 10AM down Broad Street in Providence. More than 30,000 people are expected to attend! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Huascar Beato, Vice President of Quisqueya In Action, the non-profit organization coordinating this great event. Tune in!
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
DOMINICAN FESTIVAL OF RI 2019
Sunday, August 11 12-7PM
Temple of Music
(401) 237-0374
Parade: Broad St – 10AM
www.qiausa.org
email: info@qiausa.org
FB: @DominicanFestivalRI
CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook: @Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.