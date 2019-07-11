  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Dozens of Boston EMTs lined the courtroom hallways in a show of support as a woman accused of stabbing their colleague several times inside an ambulance faces several charges.

Thirty-one-year-old Julie Tejeda is scheduled to appear on Thursday in Boston Municipal Court.

Boston EMTs line the courtroom where a woman suspected of stabbing their colleague is set to be arraigned. (Image Credit: Anna Meiler/WBZ-TV)

Chief of Boston Emergency Medical Services James Hooley says the ambulance had been transporting an “emotionally disturbed” patient to the hospital when the person attacked the EMT. Tejeda also allegedly used pepper spray in an attempt to keep the EMT’s partner away after he pulled the ambulance over to help.

“She did produce a weapon and she attacked one of our EMTs in the back,” Hooley said. “A 14-year veteran of the department.”

An ambulance on scene of a stabbing on New Chardon Street in Boston. (Image Credit: Hugh Drummond)

The Suffolk District Attorney’s office says Tejeda will answer to charges including assault with intent to murder.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

