



BOSTON (CBS) –- Half a million people are expected to line the banks of the Charles River for Boston’s Fourth of July celebration Thursday evening.

There was a practice run Wednesday night for the big show on the Esplanade – thousands showed up to see the Boston Pops rehearsal in the Hatch Shell.

Queen Latifah headlines the free concert, which will feature an F-15 flyover and performances from singer Arlo Guthrie and Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman before the fireworks.

For those who want to get a spot close to the stage, gates open at 9 a.m. for the show that kicks off at 8 p.m.

What it takes to secure prime real estate for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular… some of the early arrivers got to the Esplanade at 2PM YESTERDAY

New elements will be woven into the dazzling fireworks display.

“There are some rotating peonies which you will be able to see, in the sky what they do is they’ll actually be a color change and it’ll rotate,” said chief pyrotechnician Dan Havens.

The forecast is storm-free, but temperatures are expected to be close to 90 degrees. Revelers are reminded to stay hydrated, and Boston EMS said it will have 100 EMTs assigned to the Esplanade and around the city to keep everyone safe.

A number of roads in the Back Bay will be closed, and parking in the area will also be affected – more information is available on the City of Boston’s website.

Officials are asking anyone coming in for Fourth of July celebrations to not drive and take the MBTA instead. Subway service will operate on a Sunday schedule Thursday until 2 p.m. After 2 p.m., it switches to rush-hour service. The commuter rail will operate on a weekend schedule until 9:30 p.m., when all fares will be waived.

Those going to the Esplanade are asked not to bring coolers on wheels, backpacks, weapons, grills, alcohol or drones.