BOSTON (CBS) – America got an early birthday party along the shores of the Charles River Wednesday night.

Thousands sang and danced along with the Boston Pops and the talented Queen Latifah. For many catching the dress rehearsal is yearly tradition.

“To see everything. The ambiance. The people coming and everything else especially the celebration of America,” said Carline Francois of Winchester.

The night before the official Fourth of July celebration is also a lot easier for people to just drop by.

“We just walked right up and here we are. Can’t wait to hear those cannons go off. I didn’t realize it was so close,” said Kevin Curran.

Retired Master Sgt. Lorenzo Griswold was celebrating America Wednesday with his wife. It’s been five decades since he was at the event.

“Fifty years ago it wasn’t quite this way,” said Lorenzo Griswold

“Like I’m sure he said he must be proud to be an American just as I am. Its good to be here,” said Kathy Griswold.

Katarina and her two daughters are also proud to be an Americans.

“I have friends from Africa, from Europe from Balkan and we all made it,” said Katarina.

Katarina is originally from Slovakia and became a dual citizen 15 years ago.

She’s thankful for the opportunities in the United States and excited to celebrate what it means to be free.

“It gives me some sense of independence. I think you know it’s like when people say follow the dream that’s what it means,” said Katarina.