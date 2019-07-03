



SEABROOK, N.H. (CBS) — Beachgoers looking to enjoy a little fun in the sun and water in Seabrook, N.H., may notice some new additions to the shoreline: signs warning of potentially dangerous rip currents.

The Seabrook Beach Village District paid for and installed the signs along Seabrook Beach a few weeks ago after a Methuen couple, Michael and Laura Cote, lost their lives due to a riptide off the beach last summer.

Four other people pulled out of the water that day survived.

“They can throw you out a mile in a millisecond. They are so powerful,” Vickie Sawyer, the President of the Seabrook Beach Civic Association said.

Rip currents flow directly away from the beach – as indicated by the green dye here – and can travel up to 5.5mph. That's faster than an Olympic swimmer! Swimming straight back to shore won't work. Swim with the beach to your left or right instead to break the grip of the rip! pic.twitter.com/rG9Vw585y5 — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 2, 2019

Sawyer said the signs are a step in the right direction, but lifeguards are needed to make sure people can swim safely.

“I personally would prefer to see live life guards out on the beach,” she said.

Earlier this year, voters rejected money for lifeguards due to cost and potential liability.

“I think the legislative body, the voters, looked at the fact that we need more police officers, we need more firemen,” Town Manager Bill Manzi said.

With lifeguards at neighboring Hampton and Salisbury Beaches, Sawyer believes the fight for lifeguards will be ongoing.

“We have to come to the point where doing the right thing trumps liability in order to save lives,” she said.