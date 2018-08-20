SEABROOK, N.H. (CBS) – A woman from Methuen remained in critical condition Monday, a day after one swimmer died and several were rescued from rough surf off Seabrook Beach.

The 47-year-old woman, whose name has not been made public, was one of seven people pulled from dangerous currents early Sunday afternoon. There were no lifeguards on duty at the beach.

Lifeguards from nearby Hampton Beach rushed to the scene with a rescue boat and jet skis. Witnesses said several police officers also jumped into the water, still in their uniforms.

The woman and 49-year-old man from Methuen were both pulled from the water unconscious.

The man, who has not been identified, was rushed to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport where he later died. The woman was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. The others who were pulled from the rough surf were not seriously hurt.

“At this time it appears that choppy water conditions may have been a factor in this incident, however all aspects remain under investigation,” New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.