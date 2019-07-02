WBZ, Centro, Centro en Espanol, CBS Boston, Yadires Nova Salcedo, Nova, Salcedo, Yadires, Boston, Massachusetts, New England, Latino, Latinos, Hispanic, Latino Community, Hispanics, Spanish, Experiences, Techniques, Sleep, Sleep Studies, Respiratory, Sleep Disorders, Book, Author, Technologist, Specialist, Ana Arelys Cruz Cabrera, Ana Arelys, Cruz, Cabrera
By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Book, CBS Boston, Centro, Sleep, WBZ, Yadires Nova Salcedo


July 6, 2019
Are you sleeping well or are you waking up various times in the middle of the night? Are you resting the recommended hours? On this edition of Centro, we tell you about a book titled “Experiences and Techniques on Sleep Studies”, an easy-to-read guide of respiratory sleep disorders and how to effectively treat them. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with book author sleep studies technologist and specialist Ana Arelys Cruz Cabrera. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
BOOK: SLEEP BREATHING DISORDERS
“Experiences and Techniques
of Sleep Studies”
Author: Ana Arelys Cruz Cabrera
Available on Amazon
Twitter: @anacruz210
FB: Ana Arelys Cruz Cabrera
Instagram: @poetaanaarelyscruz
 
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday's at 7:50am.

Yadires Nova-Salcedo

