



PLYMOUTH (CBS) – A wake will be held Thursday evening for one of the seven people killed in a tragic motorcycle crash in Randolph, New Hampshire last week.

Michael Ferazzi was a Marine veteran and a sergeant at the Plymouth Police Department. The chief went to the police academy with Ferazzi in 1985 and worked with him until his retirement in 2014.

“A well respected guy. Really well-liked among the troops here. He’ll be sorely missed for sure,” Plymouth Police Chief Michael Botieri told WBZ-TV. “ I saw the accident on the news not knowing that I knew someone involved in it so it was horrific when I heard that.”

The motorcycle group involved in the crash was part of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club which is made up of Marine veterans and their spouses. They ride to raise money for fellow vets. On Wednesday night, the Jarheads received an emotional show of support as motorcycle clubs from all over New England came together in Whitman to ride and raise money for the victims and their families.

“If one falls we all fall and that’s why we want to show strong support for this whole group here and their families. They really need it,” said Don Laliberte, a member of Randolph Amvets.

Ferazzi was a husband, a father and a grandfather. Chief Boiteri said one of Ferazzi’s sons is a Harvard University police officer.

After retiring, Ferazzi became a deputy sheriff in New Hampshire. He was also recently battling cancer.

“I heard he was doing really well in the last few weeks so it just adds to the sadness of the story, you know,” said Botieri.

There will be a police walk through at Ferazzi’s wake Thursday night to celebrate his life and to thank him for his service.

“He was really proud of his service to the country and to the town of Plymouth as well,” said Botieri.

Ferazzi’s wake will be held at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home on Court Street. The funeral will be held Friday morning at St. Peter’s Church in Plymouth. He will be buried in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.