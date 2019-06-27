LAWRENCE (CBS) – The Essex County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the recent deaths of three babies involved with Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.
The babies died in Lawrence, Methuen and Haverhill.
A spokesperson for the DA told WBZ-TV Thursday that the deaths are not considered suspicious at this point in their investigation.
The most recent of the three deaths was the case in Lawrence, where a 15-month old girl died Sunday. Her foster father called 911 saying she was not responsive when he went to check on her at their home on Howard Street.
The child was pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital. The DA said the girl “showed no obvious signs of trauma.” The medical examiner is waiting for toxicology results which could take weeks.