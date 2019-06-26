Chris Sale Will Enter All-Star Break Without A Single Win At Fenway ParkIt's been a very strange first half of the season for the defending-champion Boston Red Sox. The ace of their staff represents arguably the strangest development.

Boston College Naming New Baseball & Softball Training Facility In Honor Of Pete FratesBoston College baseball and softball players will soon do their training inside the Pete Frates Center.

Anonymous Player, Agent Say Brad Stevens Isn't Great At Communicating With PlayersWhen a team has as disappointing of a season as the Boston Celtics just had, no one can escape criticism. That includes a head coach once viewed as the NBA's boy wonder.

'He Was Not Born For It, He Was Made For It': Filmmakers Assaf Swissa & Kyler Schelling On '100%: Julian Edelman'The filmmakers behind "100%: Julian Edelman" discuss Edelman's rise to Super Bowl MVP and his life off the field.

Chris Simms Continues To Struggle To Make Case Against Tom BradyNevertheless, when it comes to Chris Simms dishing out takes about Tom Brady, you have to give the man credit for this: He's got staying power. And so, as Simms' missive against Brady enters something like Day No. 7, we must reluctantly point out the following truth: His argument stinks.