Comments
LAWRENCE (CBS) – The Essex District Attorney’s Office and the state’s Department of Children and Families are investigating the death of a 15-month-old girl in foster care.
The girl died at Lawrence General Hospital on Sunday morning, after the foster father called emergency services to report the child wasn’t responding.
According to the DA’s Office, the girl did not show signs of trauma. The state’s medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
DCF, which places children in foster care, is also investigating the incident, the department confirmed.
“The Department of Children and Families received a report and is investigating in collaboration with law enforcement,” said DCF spokesperson Andrea Grossman.