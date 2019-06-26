BOSTON (CBS) – Wayfair workers plan to walk off the job at the online furniture retailer’s headquarters in Boston Wednesday afternoon to protest the company’s decision to sell furniture to detention camps for migrant children.
Organizers of the walkout want employees to leave Copley headquarters at 1:30 p.m. and walk to Copley Square to demand Wayfair stop doing business with BCFS, which operates migrant detention facilities for the Department of Health and Human Services.
The planned walkout comes as a second attempt to get Wayfair to cancel the planned sale of $200,000 in furniture to BCFS. Last week, more than 500 employees signed a petition asking Wayfair to stop doing business with the government contractor but the company refused, so the walkout was organized.
There are roughly 6,500 Wayfair workers at the Copley headquarters. It’s not clear how many of them will walkout.
Wayfair’s leadership has declined all requests for a response.