BOSTON (CBS) – Some employees at Boston-based Wayfair are planning a walkout Wednesday over the company’s decision to sell furniture to a detention camp for migrant children.
The Twitter account @wayfairwalkout says more than 500 workers have co-signed a letter to cease doing business with that government contractor. Employees say it’s not an ethical partnership.
Wayfair has not responded to WBZ’s request for comment. The company told The Boston Globe it has responded to the employees’ concerns in this matter.
On Tuesday night, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley tweeted their support for workers.
Wayfair has more than 13,300 employees with operations throughout North America and Europe.