  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Wayfair


BOSTON (CBS) – Some employees at Boston-based Wayfair are planning a walkout Wednesday over the company’s decision to sell furniture to a detention camp for migrant children.

The Twitter account @wayfairwalkout says more than 500 workers have co-signed a letter to cease doing business with that government contractor. Employees say it’s not an ethical partnership.

Wayfair has not responded to WBZ’s request for comment. The company told The Boston Globe it has responded to the employees’ concerns in this matter.

On Tuesday night, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley tweeted their support for workers.

Wayfair has more than 13,300 employees with operations throughout North America and Europe.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s