DORCHESTER (CBS) – A young man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that’s linked to the police shooting death of a 19-year-old earlier this week.
Ernest Watkins, 21, of Dorchester, will be arraigned Wednesday on assault and firearms charges in the incident Monday afternoon.
Boston police officers were called to Geneva Avenue around 5:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired when they saw two men running away.
Investigators said one of them, a 19-year-old who has yet to be identified, fired at police and was then shot and killed by officers.
The second man got away. He was identified Wednesday as Watkins. Police said they arrested him late Tuesday night in the area of Melville Avenue and Dorchester Avenue.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.