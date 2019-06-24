  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMThe Neighborhood
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Police

BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston Police officer has been involved in a shooting on Penhallow Street in Dorchester.

The incident happened at about 5:15 p.m. Monday.

It is unclear who was shot and how serious the injuries are.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s