BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston Police officer has been involved in a shooting on Penhallow Street in Dorchester.
The incident happened at about 5:15 p.m. Monday.
It is unclear who was shot and how serious the injuries are.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.