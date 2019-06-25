By Bill Shields
Filed Under:Falmouth News, Falmouth Police, Jay Frisbee, Police Cruiser Crash


FALMOUTH (CBS) – Police have charged a 37-year-old man with drunk driving after he crashed into the back of a Falmouth police cruiser.

Jay Frisbee of East Falmouth is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

According to police, Frisbee is a Falmouth firefighter and was off-duty at the time of the crash. He is now on administrative leave.

Jay Frisbee (WBZ-TV)

Police say the officer was working a detail at the scene of a single-car crash on Menauhant Road. It was almost midnight when Frisbee allegedly drove a white pick-up truck into an area that had been barricaded, drove over a curb and slammed into the stationary cruiser.

“First responders, you know we wanna keep everybody safe,” Falmouth Police Chief Edward Dunne said. “With all the ad campaigns, you see them on the electronic signs– if you’re going to drink, be responsible and have a plan.”

The police officer was standing in front of the cruiser just moments before the collision, but happened to walk away.

No one was injured in the crash.

Falmouth Police cruiser damaged in crash (WBZ-TV)

This is the second time a Falmouth firefighter has been arrested this year. In January, a firefighter was charged with beating his pregnant wife.

Bill Shields

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s