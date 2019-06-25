FALMOUTH (CBS) – Police have charged a 37-year-old man with drunk driving after he crashed into the back of a Falmouth police cruiser.
Jay Frisbee of East Falmouth is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
According to police, Frisbee is a Falmouth firefighter and was off-duty at the time of the crash. He is now on administrative leave.
Police say the officer was working a detail at the scene of a single-car crash on Menauhant Road. It was almost midnight when Frisbee allegedly drove a white pick-up truck into an area that had been barricaded, drove over a curb and slammed into the stationary cruiser.
“First responders, you know we wanna keep everybody safe,” Falmouth Police Chief Edward Dunne said. “With all the ad campaigns, you see them on the electronic signs– if you’re going to drink, be responsible and have a plan.”
The police officer was standing in front of the cruiser just moments before the collision, but happened to walk away.
No one was injured in the crash.
This is the second time a Falmouth firefighter has been arrested this year. In January, a firefighter was charged with beating his pregnant wife.