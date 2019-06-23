  • WBZ TV

NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) — Police are searching for a Rhode Island man after a 37-year-old woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of a North Attleboro shopping plaza Saturday. An arrest warrant has been issued for Steven Fregeolle, 32, of Johnston, R.I.

According to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn, police called to the Fashion Crossing Plaza on Route 1 around 6 p.m. They found Brandi Berg, of Riverside, R.I. wounded inside her car. She was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital and pronounced dead.

Steven Fregeolle is wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in a North Attleboro parking lot (Photo Courtesy: Bristol County District Attorney’s Office)

Fregeolle’s car was found abandoned Sunday morning in Charlestown, R.I. near the Francis C. Carter Memorial Preserve, said the D.A.

The suspect has ties to Johnston, and Exeter, R.I.

Police closed off part of the Fashion Crossing Plaza parking lot on Route 1 in North Attleboro after the shooting Saturday. (Photo credit: WPRI-TV)

Anyone with information about Fregeolle or his whereabouts​ is asked to call North Attleboro Police Sergeant Richard McQuade at 508-695-1212. Anonymous tips can be texted to 274637 by typing the word “Bristol” and then the tip or by submitting it online.

