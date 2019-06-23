NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) — Police are searching for a Rhode Island man after a 37-year-old woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of a North Attleboro shopping plaza Saturday. An arrest warrant has been issued for Steven Fregeolle, 32, of Johnston, R.I.
According to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn, police called to the Fashion Crossing Plaza on Route 1 around 6 p.m. They found Brandi Berg, of Riverside, R.I. wounded inside her car. She was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital and pronounced dead.
Fregeolle’s car was found abandoned Sunday morning in Charlestown, R.I. near the Francis C. Carter Memorial Preserve, said the D.A.
The suspect has ties to Johnston, and Exeter, R.I.
Anyone with information about Fregeolle or his whereabouts is asked to call North Attleboro Police Sergeant Richard McQuade at 508-695-1212. Anonymous tips can be texted to 274637 by typing the word “Bristol” and then the tip or by submitting it online.