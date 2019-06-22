  • WBZ TV

NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – A woman was shot and killed in a shopping plaza parking lot in North Attleboro Saturday evening.

Police were called to the Fashion Crossing Plaza on Route 1 around 6 p.m. They found a woman, later identified as 37-year-old Brandi Berg, of Riverside, Rhode Island, wounded inside her car.

She was rushed to  Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where she died.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said the shooting was a homicide and there have been no arrests.

Police closed off part of the Fashion Crossing Plaza parking lot on Route 1 in North Attleboro after the shooting Saturday. (Photo credit: WPRI-TV)

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

