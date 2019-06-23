RANDOLPH, N.H. (CBS/AP) – Donations are pouring in following a Randolph, N.H. crash that killed seven motorcyclists.
As of Sunday afternoon, more than $228,000 has been raised through an online fundraising page called “Jarheads MC – Victims and Families support.”
On Friday, a pickup truck that was towing a flatbed trailer slammed into a group of 10 motorcycles on U.S. 2, a two-lane highway in Randolph.
Investigators on Saturday identified the pickup driver as Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, an employee of Westfield Transport, a company in Springfield, Massachusetts.
The crash involved members of Marine JarHeads MC, a motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office is expected to identify the victims on Sunday afternoon.
“I am pleading with you all, please do what you can, and 100% of the funds raised will go where it is needed to help ease some of the financial burden left behind after this tragic event,” wrote Doug Hayward, who created the online fundraising page. “Jarheads MC has always been about helping veterans and their families. Please help us now and give what you can.”
