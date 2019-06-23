RANDOLPH, N.H. (CBS) — The governor of New Hampshire ordered flags be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor the seven people killed in a crash in Randolph, N.H.
Gov. Chris Sununu tweeted, “Friday’s tragic accident in Randolph has struck our state and our citizens in a profound way.”
Seven motorcyclists were killed Friday evening when a pickup truck with a trailer collided with a group of 10 motorcycles on Route 2. Three other people were injured.
The victims were identified by New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane Young Sunday.
The truck driver was identified Saturday as 23-year-old Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Massachusetts. He was reportedly not hurt, even though his truck caught fire after the collision.
No arrests have been made at this time.