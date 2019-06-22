



RANDOLPH, N.H. (CBS) — Seven people were killed and three more were injured in a horrific crash on Route 2 in Randolph, N.H. State Police said a Dodge pickup truck with a trailer collided with a group of 10 motorcycles around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The truck driver was identified Saturday as 23-year-old Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Massachusetts who was working for Westfield Transportation. There’s no word yet on his condition. The truck was on fire after the crash which left bodies and motorcycles scattered over the road. There have been no arrests at this point in the investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board has a team in Randolph looking into what happened and why.

The motorcyclists were members of JarHeads MC, a club that includes Marines and their spouses.

At a news conference Saturday afternoon, authorities asked that anyone who has video, photos or information about the crash or vehicles to call them.

A witness told WBZ-TV Saturday that bystanders jumped into action to help the victims.

“There was a pickup truck with a flatbed trailer heading west and he crossed the yellow line and tried to swerve back and his trailer jackknifed and wiped out [the] people on the motorcycles,” said Jerry Hamanne, who owns The Inn at Bowman nearby.

“One guy, his leg was cut and they were trying to put pressure to stop the bleed out. I ran and got a rope because a belt wasn’t good enough to try it to make a tourniquet. They were trying everything until the ambulances got there,” said Jerry Hamanne, who owns The Inn at Bowman nearby.

One of the three hurt was rushed to Maine Medical Center on a medical rescue helicopter and the other two were taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital, where they were treated and released.

Investigators said they will not release the names of the seven people killed until Sunday at the earliest, so they can notify all of the families involved.