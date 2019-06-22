



RANDOLPH, N.H. (CBS) – Two of the seven people killed in a horrific crash of motorcycles in northern New Hampshire were from Massachusetts, according to a witness.

Manny Ribeiro, the new president of the Massachusetts chapter of Jarheads MC, told WBZ-TV he was among several members riding on Route 2 in Randolph, N.H. Friday evening when a pickup truck carrying a trailer crashed into the group. Seven died and three others were hurt.

Ribeiro said the group was in town for their annual meeting. They had just left the Mount Jefferson View Motel on their way to the American Legion post in Gorham, N.H. for a charity event. They had gone only 500 feet when the crash happened.

“The pack was struck head-on by a truck travelling in the opposite direction that crossed the double yellow lines and continued into the tree line, catching fire,” Ribeiro said in a phone interview Saturday night. “Five our pack’s members and two family members were killed.”

Investigators will not release the names of seven people killed until all of their families have been notified. Ribeiro, who lives in Pembroke, said two of the seven were from Massachusetts. The others were from New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island, he told WBZ.

Authorities identified the pickup truck driver Saturday as 23-year-old Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Massachusetts. He was working for Westfield Transportation. There’s no word yet on his condition.

There have been no arrests at this point in the investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board has a team in Randolph looking into what happened and why.