July 22, 2019
This week marks the beginning of our yearly special coverage of some of the biggest Latino summer festivals in all of New England! On this edition, we tell you about the Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts 2019, set to take place July 26-28 and this year they are celebrating their 52nd Anniversary! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Festival President Edwin Alicea. Tune in!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
PUERTO RICAN FESTIVAL OF MA 2019
Boston City Hall Plaza
July 26-28, 2019
(617) 858-0766
www.puertoricanfestivalofma.org
puertoricanfestivalofma@gmail.com
FB: @puertoricanfestivalofma
