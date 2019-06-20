WAKEFIELD (CBS) – The human remains found outside a Lakeshore Drive residence have been identified as those of a man who has been missing for more than a year.
Clifford Bates, 54, of Dracut, was last seen in Wakefield on April 28, 2018. On April 29, 2018, his sister reported Bates missing after he walked away from a sober home that morning.
Bates was identified through dental records, but investigators have not yet determined how he died.
A landscaper found Bates’s remains, shoes and clothing under brush behind a shed Monday morning. The property where the bones were found was sold last month. Homeowner Patrick Sautier was having some work done before he moved in.
A neighbor said the previous owner moved out a few years ago and rented the home to a sober house.