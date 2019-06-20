  • WBZ TVOn Air

WAKEFIELD (CBS) – The human remains found outside a Lakeshore Drive residence have been identified as those of a man who has been missing for more than a year.

Clifford Bates, 54, of Dracut, was last seen in Wakefield on April 28, 2018. On April 29, 2018, his sister reported Bates missing after he walked away from a sober home that morning.

Clifford Bates. (Photo credit: Wakefield Police Department)

Bates was identified through dental records, but investigators have not yet determined how he died.

A landscaper found Bates’s remains, shoes and clothing under brush behind a shed Monday morning. The property where the bones were found was sold last month. Homeowner Patrick Sautier was having some work done before he moved in.

Police said human remains were found behind a shed on Lakeshore Drive in Wakefield Monday (WBZ-TV)

A neighbor said the previous owner moved out a few years ago and rented the home to a sober house.

