WAKEFIELD (CBS) — A landscaper working in Wakefield discovered human bones Monday morning. The remains appeared to have been there for “an extended period of time,” according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
The landscaper found the “human bones, shoes and clothing under brush, behind a shed located behind a residence” on Lakeshore Drive around 10:25 a.m.
It is unclear how who the person was or how they died, the D.A. said.
Mass. State Police, Wakefield Police, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.