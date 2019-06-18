Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Red Sox, David Ortiz


BOSTON (CBS) – Red Sox icon David Ortiz’s condition has been upgraded to “good,” though he remains in intensive care at Massachusetts General Hospital more than one week after he was shot in the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz’s wife Tiffany shared the update on Tuesday, saying the 3-time World Series champion “continues to make progress.”

Former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz looks on during the Boston Red Sox Victory Parade on October 31, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

“We remain grateful to everyone who has helped David through this ordeal, both in the Dominican Republic and here in Boston,” Tiffany Ortiz said in the statement. “David’s journey to good health has been bolstered by the many expressions of love that have come to us from across the globe. Your support has lifted his spirits tremendously during this challenging time.”

Ten people have been arrested in connection to the shooting of Ortiz. Alberto Miguel Rodríguez Mota has been identified as the man who allegedly paid the hit men.

Prosecutors have not yet revealed a motive in the June 9 shooting.

