JAMAICA PLAIN (CBS) – Two men were killed in a shooting near two schools in Jamaica Plain.
Boston Police were called to Mozart and Bolster streets just before 10 p.m. Monday and found the men suffering from gunshot wounds in between Nativity Prep and the John F. Kennedy School near Mozart Park.
The men haven’t been identified. Police said they’re believed to be in their late 20’s or early 30’s.
A white sedan was towed away from the scene early Tuesday morning. There have been no arrests at this point in the investigation.
“This is a tragic event,” Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins told reporters. “Two people lost their lives and as the parent of young children the fact this happened in front of a beautiful park and between two schools we need people to feel safe in these communities.”
“We can’t say it enough. This shouldn’t be tolerated in our neighborhoods and the only way to combat this is for all of us to work together and make sure whoever is responsible is prosecuted and put away,” said Police Commissioner William Gross.
Trauma services will be available for students and anyone in the neighborhood.
Gross said these two deaths mark Boston’s 19th and 20th homicides of the year, compared to 24 at this time last year. Anyone with information should call Boston Police.