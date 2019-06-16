  • WBZ TV

Boston Police, Dorchester News

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead.

Officers responding to a radio call for shots fired in the area of Michigan Avenue in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday found the male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police investigate a deadly Dorchester shooting. (WBZ-TV)

The victim’s name was not released.

There was no word on any arrests.

Police are still reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding the shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

