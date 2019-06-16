



BOSTON (CBS) — The MBTA announced more Red Line service updates Sunday evening. Braintree branch riders will no longer have to switch trains and most countdown clocks have been restored across the Red Line.

Crews have been working nonstop to get service back to normal after a derailment significantly damaged the tracks and signal systems at the JFK/UMass stop Tuesday.

Riders should still leave themselves an extra 20 minutes for travel time, the MBTA said.

If you're interested in using the additional AM and/or PM South Shore Limited @MBTA_CR trains, here are the schedules. Show your CharlieCard or Ticket to board at the subway fare. (Keep in mind, they only run Monday & Tuesday the 17th & 18th) pic.twitter.com/4UuUnAQXhK — MBTA (@MBTA) June 16, 2019

After a rough week for commuters, many are still cautious.

“Me personally I take an Uber into work, and I’ll take the Red Line back home because you never really know how it’s going to go with public transportation. It’s always a bit tricky,” one man said.

Trains will still travel at reduced speeds until the final repairs have been made to the signal switches.

The derailment damaged about 200 feet of tracks and third rail, along with three signal bungalows.

“It’s frustrating but there’s not really much you can do,” said another man.

General Manager Steve Poftak promised that the MBTA is investing in the system. “We anticipate investing $8.3 billion over the next five years into the entire MBTA. Specifically, on the Red and Orange lines, there’s $2 billion we plan on investing on the Red and Orange lines which will result in new cars, tracks signals, power, and maintenance facilities,” he said.