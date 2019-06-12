BOSTON (CBS) — There’s a new ranking from U.S. News and World Report breaking down the best public high schools by metro area.
Boston Latin School is the top-ranked high school in the Boston area. It finished 33rd on the magazine’s list of the best high schools nationwide, which was released back in April. The magazine said there was interest in comparing area high schools to each other.
The rankings are calculated primarily based on college readiness and how students did in math and reading tests.
The Top 10 Public High Schools In The Boston Metro Area:
1. Boston Latin School
2. Advanced Math And Science Academy Charter, Marlboro
3. Lexington High School
4. Boston Latin Academy
5. Hopkinton High School
6. Dover-Sherborn Regional High School
7. Belmont High School
8. Manchester Essex Regional High School
9. Mystic Valley Regional Charter School
10. John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science, Roxbury
Check out the full list here.