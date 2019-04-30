Michael Chavis Providing Bright Spot In Otherwise Dreary Red Sox SeasonIf you're the type of person who's always searching for a positive, then Michael Chavis has been able to provide just that.

Esa Lindell's Epic Flopping, Diving Performance Should Go Down In NHL HistoryEsa Lindell showed just how incredible NHL players can be when it comes to their dedication to diving and flopping. It was magnificent.

Giannis Doesn't Think Bucks Need To Make Any Adjustments After Game 1 BlowoutAsked if they'd be making any adjustments after losing Game 1 in blowout fashion, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo scoffed at the notion.

Baseball Report: Yankees Piling Up Wins Despite InjuriesThe New York Yankees, who just swept the San Francisco Giants, are 9-1 in their last 10 games, even as their injuries continue to mount.

Bruins Want To Silence Blue Jackets' Celebratory Cannon In ColumbusThe Columbus Blue Jackets have a tradition. A loud one. It's a tradition the Boston Bruins hope to silence over the next few days.