BOSTON (CBS) – U.S. News & World Report is out with its 2019 list of best public high schools, including a ranking of the top high schools in Massachusetts.

Boston Latin School took the No. 1 spot in the state, and is 33rd in the nation, according to the magazine. The graduation rate is 97%, and 94% of students passed at least one Advanced Placement exam.

Also finishing in the top 200 was Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School in Marlboro, at No. 157 nationwide.

Rounding out the top 10 in Massachusetts are:

3. Sturgis Charter Public School in Hyannis

4. Lexington High School

5. Boston Latin Academy

6. Hopkinton High School

7. Dover-Sherborn Regional High School

8. The Bromfield School in Harvard

9. Belmont High School

10. Manchester Essex Regional High School

You can find the complete ranking of Massachusetts high schools here.

U.S. News & World Report calculated its ranking primarily based on college readiness and how students did in math and reading tests

