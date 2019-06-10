Filed Under:Boston Red Sox, MLB, Sports News, Texas Rangers


BOSTON (CBS) — Wednesday night will belong to the Bruins in the city of Boston.

The Red Sox made it official on Monday, moving their Wednesday game against the Texas Rangers up to 4:05 p.m. at Fenway Park.

That June 12 game was originally scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m., but the Red Sox advanced the start time to accommodate for Game 7, which will take place at TD Garden at 8 p.m.

Gates on Wednesday will open at 2:35 p.m.

This marks the second time the Red Sox have changed the start time of a game during this Bruins postseason run, as the team made the game on May 29 start an hour earlier to help limit the overlap with Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

