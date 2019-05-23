BOSTON (CBS) — With the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final, the Red Sox have bumped up the start time of their May 29 game against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park.
That’s the same night the Bruins will host the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, with the puck set to drop on that tilt at 8 p.m. The Red Sox have moved the start time of their game from 7:10 p.m. to 6:10 p.m. as a courtesy to fans who want to watch Game 2.
Sure, the move is just for the fans.
The gates at Fenway Park will now open at 4:40 p.m. for the game. And if you’re worried that the Sox game will still linger into the start of Game 2, the Sox have you covered on that front as well. Since baseball games tend to take a while to finish, updates and video highlights of the Bruins game will be provided between innings at Fenway.
Just another busy sports night in Boston.