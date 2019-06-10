BOSTON (CBS) – Fans at Fenway Park are sending their well wishes to David Ortiz as he recovers. Sox fans were stunned to find out one of their all-time favorite players was shot Sunday night.
“I was shocked,” Kelli Speights said. “I couldn’t believe it. I just hope Big Papi is doing well and recovers.”
Many are struggling to understand why it happened.
“Big Papi is just a big teddy bear,” Randi Clark said. “Why would anyone want to do anything to him? He’s the sweetest human alive.”
Fans showed their support of the legendary slugger. Some walking around the park wearing Ortiz’s number 34 on their back.
“He’s kind of like what you think of when you think of the team itself. You always think about Big Papi,” Ashley Clukey said.
The Red Sox were working to fly David Ortiz to Boston for treatment at Mass General Hospital.