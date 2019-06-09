



BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are still alive. Now, the hockey world prepares for the ultimate sporting moment: Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Facing elimination on Sunday night in St. Louis, the Bruins took a 1-0 lead in the first period, held it through the second period, and turned it into a 3-0 lead by the midway point of the third period en route to a 5-1 victory in Game 6 of the Cup Final.

The city of St. Louis, geared up for a Stanley Cup celebration 51 years in the making, will have to keep the champagne on ice for a few more days.

Tuukka Rask made 27 saves for Boston. Jordan Binnington stopped 27 shots.

The Bruins took an early lead, when Brad Marchand ripped a one-time feed from David Pastrnak on a 5-on-3 power play 8:40 into the first period.

That power play began with another questionable hit from a St. Louis Blues player, this one a boarding penalty by Brayden Schenn on Joakim Nordstrom.

That power play turned into a two-man advantage when Ryan O’Reilly flipped a puck over the glass. The Bruins scored 21 seconds later.

The 1-0 lead held through the second period, as Rask stopped 10 St. Louis shots in the second. That included a moment when Rask got some help from a post and defenseman Charlie McAvoy:

The Bruins doubled their lead in the opening minutes of the third period, when a weak point shot by Brandon Carlo took a funny bounce and found a hole in Binnington.

Throw pucks on net and good things happen! @1996_Carlo makes it 2-0. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/sFqYN9r4qL — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 10, 2019

Karson Kuhlman made it a 3-0 lead when he sniped the top corner halfway through the final period.

Going bar down for your first career #StanleyCup Playoffs goal? Not bad, @K_Kuhlman20! pic.twitter.com/ZdzQoMa6q9 — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 10, 2019

Kuhlman was in the lineup for the first time since Game 3 against Columbus, in place of David Backes.

After Ryan O’Reilly barely beat Rask …

… David Pastrnak once again made it a three-goal lead for Boston.

Zdeno Chara scored an empty-netter to make it 5-1 with 2:19 left to play.

Game 7 will be played Wednesday night in Boston.