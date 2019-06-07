  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:New England Patriots, Super Bowl LIII, Super Bowl Rings


FOXBORO (CBS) – The New England Patriots are raffling off a Super Bowl LIII ring – and it could be yours for $10.

One lucky fan will win the white gold ring with more than 400 diamonds. It shows the team’s six Lombardi trophies and says “World Champions,” while also including familiar team slogans “Still Here” and “We are all Patriots.”

Players received their rings in a private ceremony at owner Robert Kraft’s home Thursday night.

The raffle benefits the team’s foundation that supports charitable causes in New England. Tickets are $10 each or five for $25, 50 for $100 or 500 for $500.

The drawing takes place Oct. 1. Tickets can be purchased here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s