FOXBORO (CBS) – The New England Patriots are raffling off a Super Bowl LIII ring – and it could be yours for $10.
One lucky fan will win the white gold ring with more than 400 diamonds. It shows the team’s six Lombardi trophies and says “World Champions,” while also including familiar team slogans “Still Here” and “We are all Patriots.”
Players received their rings in a private ceremony at owner Robert Kraft’s home Thursday night.
The raffle benefits the team’s foundation that supports charitable causes in New England. Tickets are $10 each or five for $25, 50 for $100 or 500 for $500.
The drawing takes place Oct. 1. Tickets can be purchased here.