BOSTON (CBS) — The champs have received their prizes.
On Thursday night at team owner Robert Kraft’s house, the Patriots were given their rings in honor of winning Super Bowl LIII over the Rams back in February. As always, it was a high-class affair.
The Patriots shared the following photos of the celebration and the rings.
Such celebrations have become a regular occurrence for the Patriots, who celebrated their sixth Super Bowl ring ceremony since the spring of 2002. Only Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, Ivan Fears, Josh McDaniels, Ernie Adams and Nick Caserio have been there for all six, but the tradition of winning has carried on for two full decades.