Filed Under:Hongyan Sun, Lexington News, Shen Cai


LEXINGTON, Mass. (CBS/AP) — A Lexington man is due in court on a murder charge in connection with the death of his wife, whose body was found by friends inside a car last week.

The Middlesex District Attorney says an autopsy determined the victim, Shen Cai, died as a result of “mechanical asphyxiation.”

Her husband, 50-year-old Hongyan Sun, is slated for arraignment Thursday in Concord District Court. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.

Hongyan Sun charged with murder of his wife Shen Cai (WBZ-TV)

Prosecutors say the couple was going through a divorce and that Cai had told friends about past verbal abuse and at least one instance of physical violence.

Investigators believe Cai died after a struggle in the couple’s home May 28 and her body was placed in a car on another street, apparently as an effort to mislead police.

Fingerprint dust and crime scene stickers were still on the door of the Honda CRV when Sun spoke to reporters last week. He wore hospital clothes and had bruises and cuts on his hands and arms at the time, though he did not say how he was hurt.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

