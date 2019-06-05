LEXINGTON (CBS) – A Lexington man has been arrested in connection with the death of his wife. Hongyan Sun, 50, is charged with the murder of 49-year-old Shen Cai, 49, who was found dead inside an SUV on Worthen Road in Lexington last Thursday.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Cai’s death a homicide by “mechanical asphyxiation.”
Investigators say the couple was in the process of going through a divorce and Cai reported to her friends and her attorney a history of abuse.
Evidence suggests there was a struggle in their home, and Cai’s body was allegedly staged and left in the vehicle “in an apparent attempt to mislead law enforcement” the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said.
Fingerprint dust and crime scene stickers were still on the door of the Honda CRV when Sun spoke to reporters last week. He wore hospital clothes and had bruises and cuts on his hands and arms, though he did not say how he was hurt. “I can’t tell anything. I don’t want to any more damage to anybody, OK,” he said.
Sun will be arraigned in Concord District Court Thursday.