BOSTON (CBS) – Days before Boston’s Pride parade fills city streets, celebrating the LGBTQ community, another parade proposal is causing an uproar on social media. John Hugo is the president of a group calling itself Super Happy Fun America. His goal is to create a straight pride parade.

Hugo explains, “We want people to be aware that there is not only one side of things. There’s a lot of people that are uncomfortable with a lot of things that are going on in our country and they’re afraid to speak up.”

The idea for a straight pride parade is one Mayor Walsh is quick to dismiss.

“Come on, I don’t know what this straight pride parade is all about. I know that we have a pride parade on Saturday and that’s what I’m going to march in,” Mayor Walsh said.

Boston Pride President Linda Demarco says in a statement: “Boston Pride welcomes everyone to march in the Pride Parade this Saturday, June 8th. We know that straight allies of the LGBTQ community are among the thousands of supporters who come out every year to march, observe and celebrate. We are looking forward to seeing our straight friends, family, and neighbors at the Boston Pride parade and festival this Saturday along with members of the LGBTQ community. In the meantime, we are focused on putting on our largest Boston Pride parade ever.”

Hugo says if they do get the go ahead from the city, they’d like to hold the parade the last Saturday of August and it would be the same route as this weekend’s pride parade.

He also says next year he would be open to merging with the Pride Parade.

  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    June 5, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    yes more parades….more …since they have no idea re d-day……we created a bunch that couldn’t defend Carson beach…..GOD BLESS USA AND POTUS 45!

    Reply
    1. DP Johnson (@DPJGEN) says:
      June 6, 2019 at 11:02 am

      I thought the LBGQXYZ’s were now equal? If so, why would they care about a straight pride parade? Equality isn’t a one way street. But more importantly, we need to be raising men, like ones who landed on Normandy, not a bunch of pansies who have to express themselves day in and day out.

      Reply
      1. Dave Turner says:
        June 6, 2019 at 11:32 am

        But to them it’s a one way street. They’re “special”, remember? /s

      2. Chris Havens says:
        June 6, 2019 at 12:05 pm

        You have to remember All Animals are equal. Just some animals are more equal than others.

        Besides, is not PRIDE one of the deadly sins? May as well let them have another one.

      3. Ken Dixon says:
        June 6, 2019 at 12:51 pm

        And you’re certain that not a single one of the 132,000 men who invaded France was gay?

      4. The Bogeyman (@Bo6eyman) says:
        June 6, 2019 at 1:40 pm

        It’s lgbtP – Pedophilia is the next thing to be normalized in Clown World.

    2. J-Vo (@JVo51670332) says:
      June 6, 2019 at 11:42 am

      Advertising and celebrating one’s perversions and mental illness is not a great idea. It gives children the wrong impression of what sex and love and marriage and normal family, is.

      Reply
    3. Dan Purcell says:
      June 6, 2019 at 4:27 pm

      Liberals don’t have to be gay to suck.

      Reply
  2. Russell Jennison says:
    June 5, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    How about everyone keep their sexuality to themselves? No need for parades, most people don’t care.

    Reply
  3. Chris Martel says:
    June 6, 2019 at 10:55 am

    So let me get this straight, we can celebrate perversity, but do NOT celebrate normalcy. Free speech only to those who agree with the lgbtqrstuv crew.

    Reply
    1. Jesse (@jesse_a_b) says:
      June 6, 2019 at 12:50 pm

      You forgot the P for pedophiles.

      Reply
  4. John Mattaboni says:
    June 6, 2019 at 10:55 am

    Because YOUR group can’t be represented. No officially sanction “victim” status.

    Reply
    1. J-Vo (@JVo51670332) says:
      June 6, 2019 at 11:36 am

      If you think white straight conservative men are not being victimized in all quarters, you aren’t paying attention. Check out Jordan Peterson, he has made a lucrative career out of defending men and boys who are mostly white, conservative, maybe even Christian … Although, he works in the interest young colored boys and men have some of the same issues, if they don’t happen to be street apes. That is a whole other problem.

      Reply
  5. Mels Rogue says:
    June 6, 2019 at 11:02 am

    Love the liberal tolerance and equality
    or should I say lack there of

    Again example #908745 liberalism is a mental disorder

    Reply
  6. Carter Gwynn says:
    June 6, 2019 at 11:03 am

    We shoud celelbrate diveristy and let the straigths parade.

    Reply
  7. Forest Vanhelde says:
    June 6, 2019 at 11:09 am

    I think it’s a great idea! Everyone is invited, straight, gay, bi, etc. Let’s Party!

    Reply
  8. Mike Arvand says:
    June 6, 2019 at 11:15 am

    liberals. all about “tolerance and understanding” but can never tolerate or understand anyone with a different opinion.

    Reply
  9. Dennis Taylor says:
    June 6, 2019 at 11:15 am

    I wonder which group will be better dressed..

    Reply
    1. sean rogers (@sean1264) says:
      June 6, 2019 at 12:16 pm

      More appropriately is a better question.

      Reply
  10. d0ct0rj says:
    June 6, 2019 at 11:19 am

    Nobody should be surprised at this. Those protesting a Straight Pride parade are merely heterophobic hate-mongers.

    Reply
  11. Forest Woodstock says:
    June 6, 2019 at 11:21 am

    Combine nothing.. Let the Gay Pride parade happen, then the Straight Pride parade. You angry liberals need to cool your jets and recognize that 3% of the population does not override 97% of the population.

    Reply
    1. Dr. Crackles McFarly (@weatherphobia) says:
      June 6, 2019 at 3:06 pm

      You would think by 2019 we would have a clear irrefutable percentage of the population that each sexual preference group represents but we all use ‘ranges’, even trained Doctors and Therapists use Ranges. I think it serves a political purpose and it was worked WONDERS for some 1 to whatever percent. I bet homosexuals only are at best 2.25%

      Reply
  12. Steve Madison says:
    June 6, 2019 at 11:23 am

    not this way…you can’t mock the mockers.

    Reply
  13. John Grizzell (@aerojack7) says:
    June 6, 2019 at 11:32 am

    It is a tongue in cheek idea designed to rile perpetual victims and whiners. I would join the march if I could. Identity politics suck.

    Reply
    1. Sinbad Sailor (@sinbadsailor99) says:
      June 6, 2019 at 4:55 pm

      Well, the gays don’t understand tongue in cheek. Oh wait …

      Reply
  14. Fla Cracker (@TheFlaCracker) says:
    June 6, 2019 at 11:32 am

    Which one is for breeders? L G B T or Q?

    Reply
  15. James Lea says:
    June 6, 2019 at 11:35 am

    But no backlash on gay pride marches?

    Reply
  16. Doug Johnstone says:
    June 6, 2019 at 11:41 am

    Anyone who is against the straight pride parade is a heterophobic bigot. Absolutely sickening we still have bigots in this country.

    Reply
  17. David Puddy says:
    June 6, 2019 at 11:42 am

    Why are leftist the most intolerant people?

    Reply
  18. Greg Marmai says:
    June 6, 2019 at 11:51 am

    You have your hetero parade in Boston, it’s called the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the one where you allow child molesting priests march but not Gays.

    Reply
  19. Michael Chovich says:
    June 6, 2019 at 11:52 am

    Maybe they are proud that they made babies with their spouse and created a family. I am proud of marrying my wife and having a bunch of children with her.

    Reply
  20. Morris65 (@MorrisJ65) says:
    June 6, 2019 at 11:52 am

    How about combining the two and calling it the “Exhibitionist Pride March”?

    Reply
  21. Sam Spade says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:00 pm

    Only sodomy should be celebrated.

    Reply
  22. John E Walker says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:03 pm

    Straights seem to be the real oppressed minority now… so why not a parade for them???

    Reply
  23. J A Fuller (@hanginout55) says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:12 pm

    If nothing else this allows everyone to see how stupid pride parades for any group really are. Go out and live your life…

    Reply
  24. Reginald Winthorp says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:20 pm

    Haters gonna hate, but not procreate.

    Reply
  25. Alice Ramirez (@alicepolarbear) says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:20 pm

    Although everyone, gay or straight, black or white or Asian, etc., should be allowed to have a pride parade, you KNOW what would go down if one happened. All the snowflakes and militant types would demonstrate against it and it would turn into a riot requiring teargas and other police intervention, because The Left isn’t peaceful, law abiding or well-behaved.

    Reply
  26. Wayne Gilmore says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:27 pm

    Once again Liberal, leftist are GIGANTIC hypocrites. We can do YOU can’t.

    Reply
  27. jay10940 says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:28 pm

    This proposal certainly has brought out who the haters really are and it’s not the heteros.

    Reply
  28. Blaked Nebraska™ (@ParazziD) says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    There was already a straight pride parade in Charlottesville. It didn’t go over that well.

    Reply
    1. Matthew Graff says:
      June 6, 2019 at 1:16 pm

      Yes as those Antifa parades are so full of tolerance and acceptance, you know the Antifa darlings of the left?

      Reply
  29. John Mandell says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    Sodomite peodphiles & Afkikans are the only ones who can be recognized anywhere.

    Reply
  30. General Calrissian (@GenCalrissian) says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    This is just some guys with a sense of humor trolling people without a sense of humor. Everybody calm down. LOL

    Reply
  31. Tony Johnson says:
    June 6, 2019 at 1:05 pm

    Liberals and queers only want it their way. Anything else is unacceptable to the tyrannic deviants of perversion and filth.

    Reply
  32. Matt Oldfield says:
    June 6, 2019 at 1:13 pm

    What are Liberals and Gays afraid of. The parade might make them Conservative and Straight?

    Reply
  33. Gerg Steven says:
    June 6, 2019 at 1:13 pm

    A parade for the normals. Who woulda thought?

    Reply
  34. Sam Fry says:
    June 6, 2019 at 1:13 pm

    Great! So the gay allies of the straight marchers will be right alongside them….right?

    Reply
  35. Larry Dean Hinze says:
    June 6, 2019 at 1:13 pm

    They shove their parades down out our throats (HA HA!) and we go with it. I don’t care if your gay, you should not care if I am straight. I have just as much right to attend a PROUD TO BE STRAIGHT rally as anyone. GET OVER IT.

    Reply
  36. pvl sgl says:
    June 6, 2019 at 1:25 pm

    Good idea!

    Reply
  37. Mike O'Connor (@1eyeninja) says:
    June 6, 2019 at 1:39 pm

    pride.. there’s another word hijacked by the left. first it was “gay”, there was a time when “gay’ just meant “happy”, now it means your’e a homo. and more recently “curvy” which now means you’re fat..

    the latest is “pride”, now synomynous with “gay” which means you are a homo.

    Reply
  38. Sam Kahn (@WrathofSamKahn) says:
    June 6, 2019 at 1:44 pm

    Funny how the groups that want equal treatment and inclusion don’t practice what they preach

    Reply
  39. BrainOfTheSouth (@BrainOfTheSouth) says:
    June 6, 2019 at 1:46 pm

    What exactly is the homo community supposed to be celebrating anyway? Those parades are a huge waste of resources. Best to tell them all, gay or straight, if they want to celebrate their sexuality to perhaps drink some champagne and do some party poppers in the privacy of their own home. Keep your bedroom out of our lives – we don’t care.

    Reply
  40. Oren Wysocki says:
    June 6, 2019 at 2:11 pm

    It is discrimination to deny straight people the right to defend behaviors that defend their souls and their human biology. Human sexuality is not limitless in its options and potential, all of our emotions are derived from our biology and spirits. You will live with feelings of incompletion, gender confusion, loneliness and many more if you violate the limitations of the human being or deny yourself A massive desire for the opposite sex.
    To teach children that there are no genders is also child abuse, our very thoughts are almost entirely dependant on our biology and souls. To trick children into rebelling against how they were born, spending their whole lives trying to be equal to avoid supposedly hurting girls feelings or that of homos is immoral, female history and behavior along with male history and behavior does not back up the false and fake teachings of most american universities that women underperformed men in the workplace due to schovanism, the same explanation about the only opposition to homosexuality being based on hatred is shallow, and A cover for censorship. In G-d I trust.

    Reply
  41. John Oakman says:
    June 6, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    The gay crowd kills each other at a higher rate than society at large—wonder Y ??

    Reply
  42. Paul Roberts says:
    June 6, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    “The idea for a straight pride parade is one Mayor Walsh is quick to dismiss.” So Straight people have no forum because we are discriminated against. I hope the Straight community kicks his butt out of office next election. If you give preference to one group you cannot deny it to another. Sexual discrimination. Is it bad to have people to be proud that they are not Homosexuals? What is the Mayor identifying himself as today? An ass.

    Reply
  43. Warrior of GOD says:
    June 6, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    Super Freak Parade….

    Reply
  44. Gee Cee (@geecee60) says:
    June 6, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    This is genius!!!! What’s good for the goose is good for the gander…..

    Reply
  45. Jason Weishaupt says:
    June 6, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    I work in Nat Sec to protect ALL Amerikans’ right to march. But remember this, 100% of Iraq under Saddam was bully run by only 15% of the population.

    Reply
  46. Brad Moore says:
    June 6, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    July 4th is going to be a great parade in DC!!! Let everyone celebrate!

    Reply
  47. RightWinger ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@eRtwngr) says:
    June 6, 2019 at 5:27 pm

    Outrageous. Why I bet they won’t even have BDSM floats where men in leather simulate sex acts with children!

    Reply
  48. Will Thompson says:
    June 6, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    I really hope Mayor Walsh will not wear those leather hot pants again.

    I kid, I kid.

    Reply
  49. Jim Toms says:
    June 6, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    I thought liberals were in favor of tolerance and inclusiveness?

    Reply
  50. JAKE671 says:
    June 6, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    STRAIGHT PEOPLE IN AMERICA ARE AN ENDANGERED SPECIES.

    Reply

