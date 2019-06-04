  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (AP) — Organizers are hoping to stage a “straight pride” parade in Boston.

A group calling itself Super Happy Fun America says it wants to spread awareness of issues impacting straight people in greater Boston and beyond. They are hoping to hold a parade followed by a flag raising ceremony in the city sometime in August.

The push comes as the city gears up to celebrate its annual Boston Pride Parade meant to celebrate the LGBT community Saturday.

City officials say organizers have been in contact with the city, but haven’t yet received the necessary permits to host a parade.

On its website, the group’s president describes straight people as “an oppressed majority” and said the group will fight for the right of straight people everywhere to express pride without fear of judgment and hate.

