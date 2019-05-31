Comments
LEXINGTON (CBS) – A woman was found dead Wednesday in an SUV near the local high school Thursday morning.
According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Shen Cai, 49, of Lexington – who hadn’t been seen since May 28 – died “after sustaining multiple blunt trauma.”
Cai had expressed concerns about her safety to her friends. When she missed appointments on May 29, friends became concerned and started looking for her. Her friends found her unresponsive in an SUV on Worthen Road and called 911.
Cai was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ryan said the killing was not random and there is no danger to the public.
No arrests have been made.