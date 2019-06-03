QUINCY (CBS) — A man accused of assaulting and robbing a 70-year-old woman in Quincy was arrested Monday. Police said Justin Tene, 20, of Dorchester is one of two men behind the May 30 attack.
According to police, Tene and another man knocked the older woman to the ground and stole her cellphone, credit cards, and cash at the Quincy Walmart. Hours later, the two men were captured on surveillance video using the woman’s stolen credit cards and operating a U-Haul truck.
Tene will be charged with unarmed robbery and assault and battery on an elderly person and arraigned in Quincy District Court Monday.
He is the first suspect seen in a video released by police on May 30.
“Because the credit cards were used outside of Quincy, charges will be filed by the Braintree Police Dept. for transactions made at the GameStop,” said Quincy police.
The second man has not been arrested yet but police “anticipate charges to be forthcoming.”