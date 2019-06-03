Filed Under:Boston News, Quincy News, Quincy Police


QUINCY (CBS) — A man accused of assaulting and robbing a 70-year-old woman in Quincy was arrested Monday. Police said Justin Tene, 20, of Dorchester is one of two men behind the May 30 attack.

According to police, Tene and another man knocked the older woman to the ground and stole her cellphone, credit cards, and cash at the Quincy Walmart. Hours later, the two men were captured on surveillance video using the woman’s stolen credit cards and operating a U-Haul truck.

Tene will be charged with unarmed robbery and assault and battery on an elderly person and arraigned in Quincy District Court Monday.

Justin Tene was arrested by Quincy police Monday. He is accused of assaulting and robbing an elderly woman on May 30 (Photo Courtesy; Quincy Police)

He is the first suspect seen in a video released by police on May 30.

“Because the credit cards were used outside of Quincy, charges will be filed by the Braintree Police Dept. for transactions made at the GameStop,” said Quincy police.

The second man has not been arrested yet but police “anticipate charges to be forthcoming.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s