QUINCY (CBS) – Quincy Police want to question two men accused of knocking a 70-year-old woman to the ground and stealing her cellphone, credit cards and cash. “I can’t believe someone would do something like that. That’s like somebody robbing me. I’m 70 years old,” said Bruce Meehan of Hull, who was surprised to learn about the attack.
The older woman was visiting the Quincy Walmart Saturday evening, when the two men attacked her. Elizabeth Kerfien of Quincy told WBZ, “I’m a little nervous it would happen here. I’m here all the time with my kids.”
Hours later, the two men were captured on surveillance video using the woman’s stolen credit cards and operating a U-Haul truck. Investigators hope someone will recognize them.
“If they catch them, I think they should prosecute them to the fullest,” said shopper Kevin Buckley of Braintree.
As far as that victim, she was not seriously injured in the attack and is expected to be OK. Shoppers are on high alert. “Probably keep an eye out on my surroundings a little more,” said Kerfien.
If you have any information about the suspects call Quincy Police.