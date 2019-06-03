By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — After joining the Bruins at the trade deadline, Charlie Coyle suited up in black and gold for 21 games in the regular season. He scored two goals.
Monday night marked Coyle’s 21st playoff game as a member of the Bruins, and just over 13 minutes in, he buried his ninth goal of the postseason.
This goal came with the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Coyle stepping to the goalmouth to find and bury a rebound off a shot from Zdeno Chara along the wall.
It was Coyle’s third goal of the Stanley Cup Final, as he’s scored in three consecutive games. The 27-year-old scored three goals in seven games in the first round against Toronto, two goals in six games in the second round against Columbus (including the OT winner in Game 1), one goal in four games in the conference finals against Carolina, and now three goals (and counting) in the Cup Final against St. Louis.
The Blues would later regain a lead in the first period, but Coyle’s goal helped restore some order for the Bruins in the opening period of Game 4, a period where the Blues controlled puck possession and the physical play for the majority of the 20 minutes.
With his ninth goal, the Weymouth native moved into a tie with Patrice Bergeron for most goals this postseason by a Bruins player, despite Bergeron getting roughly twice the power-play time and an average of 3:14 of ice time more per night. David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand are next in line in terms of leading goal scorers, with eight apiece.