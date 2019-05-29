FOXBORO (CBS) – Worcester’s Wormtown Brewery is coming to Patriot Place this summer.
The 4,000 square-foot space near Gillette Stadium will be home to a taproom and brewery, as well as outdoor seating.
The new location for Wormtown, founded in 2010, will feature a “seven-barrel brewing system” that’s more advanced than the one at its Worcester facility.
The taproom won’t serve its own food, but customers will be able to order delivery or carry in food from other restaurants at Patriot Place.
The space served as a “Hop Up” during winter and fall for Battle Road Brewery, of Maynard. Wormtown has agreed to produce the Battle Road beer brand.
It’s expected to open later this summer.
Last week, Six String Grill And Stage, a restaurant and live country music venue, opened at Patriot Place in the old Toby Keith’s location.