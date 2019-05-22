Comments
FOXBORO (CBS) — Six String Grill And Stage is now open in the spot where Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar And Grill once stood at Patriot Place.
The 23,000 square-foot location is described as a “full-service restaurant and live music venue” with a 400-seat dining room and 80-seat bar surrounded by big-screen TVs. Toby’s Keith’s closed suddenly in January after eight years in business.
The restaurant will be operated by The Briar Group, offering classic American food and Southern-style dishes. It’s open for lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and nightlife entertainment that includes line dancing every evening starting June 5.
Six Strings says diners can expect national acts as well as local performers every weekend.